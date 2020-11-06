Caroline L. Kohls
Sheboygan - God gained another angel on Thursday, November 5, 2020 when Caroline Kohls, age 90 of Howards Grove passed away peacefully in the arms of Jesus at Harvest Home Assisted Living.
She was born in Shawano WI on November 1, 1930, to the late Carl Sr. and Esther (Ehlert) Weber. She attended local schools and graduated from Shawano High School. Caroline later continued her education and attained her Nursing Home Administrator's license. Caroline married Herman Kohls at St. James Lutheran Church in Shawano. Caroline and Herman lived at their homestead on South 19th Street their entire married life. Herman preceded her in death on April 9, 2013
Caroline was a former member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where she served on several boards, was a Girl Scout Leader and sang in the choir. She was currently a member of Trinity Lutheran Church Town Wilson. Caroline was a nursing home administrator and then was an advocate in the Sheboygan County Office on Aging. She provided valuable assistance to many senior citizens spanning two generations. Her faith was unwavering. She celebrated a great 90th birthday three days before she passed. She had kind words for everyone but knew how to put you in your place without even one word. She loved chocolate, flowers, cards, the Packers, basketball, her family, being outdoors, shopping, but mostly just spending time with people she knew and loved. She will be reunited with her beloved Hermie and of course her four-legged friends Chelsea and Mickey.
Caroline is survived by her children, Cyndi (Jeff) Braeger and Michael (Kim) Kohls; grandchildren Jennifer (Mark) Jones, Kim (Kevin) Heidemann, Ashley (Tim) Stanton, Brittany (Jake) Rowoldt and Ryan Kohls; great-grandchildren ENT 3 Andrew Jones (Navy) Miles and Cole Stanton, Parker and Ella Rowoldt; a brother Carl (Diane) Weber Jr; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Caroline was preceded in death by her parents and husband Herman,
A private family service will be held for Caroline at a later date. She will be laid to rest next to Herman at Wildwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Caroline's name are asked to be sent to Sheboygan County Humane Society, Trinity Lutheran Church,-Town Wilson, or Sheboygan County Cancer Care Fund. The family would like to personally thank the Staff at Harvest Home Assisted Living and ,Heartland Hospice for the excellent care given Caroline and the family A special big THANK YOU for all your care and support to Uncle Carl and Aunt Diane.
