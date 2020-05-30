Carolyn D. Leynse
Plymouth - Carolyn D. Schiefelbein Leynse (nee Bonnett), age 79, of Plymouth, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020.
She was born on October 20, 1940 in the Town of Mitchell, WI, a daughter of the late Jack L. and Lavern T. (Triphan) Bonnett.
She attended Plymouth, Waldo, Harmon, and Greenbush Grade Schools. She graduated from Plymouth High School in 1959. After High School she went on to graduate from City College of Cosmetology in 1962.
On May 4, 1963, she married Ralph Schiefelbein.
Carolyn worked as a cosmetologist in Milwaukee and West Bend, before opening the Beauty Inn in Jackson, WI, from 1971-1977. In 1977 she moved to Elkhart Lake and opened the Beauty Inn II from 1977-1994. She was a member of Wisconsin Hairdresser and Cosmetologist Association, served as treasurer for the local Eastern Shores Division, where she received an Outstanding Member Award in 1982.
In 1995, she received her Real Estate License. She was a member of Wisconsin Relators Association. She retired in 2014 from C21 Rautmann/Schils RE, joining the Million Dollar Club in 2012 and 2013.
On October 10, 1981, she married William "Bill" Leynse. He preceded her in death on October 7, 2010.
Carolyn enjoyed golfing and serving as treasurer for Wednesday morning Crystal Lake Golf League. She bowled in 27 National Bowling Tournaments and 25 State Tournaments. She enjoyed traveling in the camper with Bill, especially west to the mountains and stopping at Casinos on the way.
She was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church in Greenbush and the American Legion Auxiliary Post #261 of Greenbush.
Survivors include her sister, Lesa Nelson; Nieces and nephews, Julie Matasek, Melissa (Kenneth) Lefeber, John (Sharon) Bonnett, James (Holly) Bonnett, Christopher (Michelle) Nelson; sister-in-law: Judith Leynse; and three step-children, Tony (Alison) Leynse, Tracy (Amy) Leynse, and Tina Leynse Hernandez.
She is also survived by many great nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; son, Ralph "Scott" Schiefelbein; brother, Gene Bonnett; step-son, Todd Leynse; nephew, Jeff Bonnett; sister-in-law, Carole Bonnett; and two brothers-in-law, James Nelson and Lester Leynse.
Following Carolyn's wishes, cremation has taken place and private graveside services will be held at Greenbush Cemetery.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their care of Carolyn in her home the last few months. Also, a special thanks to Brian Grimm for being a caring neighbor and friend.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 30 to May 31, 2020.