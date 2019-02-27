|
Carolyn Elizabeth Voskuil (nee Hegard)
Sheboygan Falls - Died peacefully on Feb 20, 2019. She was born on August 26, 1935 in Winona, MN. Early on in her childhood her family moved to Batavia, Wisconsin where she grew up and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1953. She moved to Milwaukee with her girlfriends and was employed at Equitable Life Insurance Co. While living there she was introduced to the love of her life, Donald Voskuil. They married and built their home in Muskego where their son Timothy was born in May of 1966. She became a full-time mother and homemaker.
The family enjoyed many trips around the country, going hiking, sightseeing and camping with family and friends. She loved spending time up at the Voskuil's family farm in Cedar Grove.
Her faith was very important to her and she was a longtime active member of her church and there she met some wonderful people that became lifelong friends.
She proudly displayed her extensive collections of Hummel's, Hallmark ornaments and decorative plates. She will be remembered for not only decorating her home for the holidays and seasons but for the way she dressed for those same occasions. Even though Fall was her favorite time of year she always looked forward to Springtime and going to the local floral nurseries to buy flowers with friends. Their wooded lot attracted quite an array of wildlife that she loved to feed and watch.
Her friends and family fondly remember her loving way she looked after them, always the first one to ask if she could help or do anything. She enjoyed spending time chatting and laughing with them and had a wonderful sense of humor. We will miss her warm smile.
This last year and a half, Pine Haven in Sheboygan Falls was her home. There she made friendships with the staff and she enjoyed helping others with activities or helping them come back from the community room.
She is survived by her son Timothy and Sister-in-laws Evie Antonopaulos, Marge (Jim) Killian and Ruth (friend Larry) Voskuil; nieces and nephews, Chuck (Lorrie) Klessig, Mike (Nancy) Klessig, Pat (Kris) Klessig, Jim (Joung) Killian, Mike (Maie) Killian, John (Jill) Killian, Moira (Mel) Davis, Sheila Killian, Denise (Gene) Marre' and Kristin (Adam) Brandes; and close cousins Barb Mikhail and Kathy Jensen.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald, Her parents Eunice and August Hegard, Brother-in-laws Dave Voskuil and William Antonopaulos.
The family wishes to thank all the staff at Pine Haven (Memory Care Unit). Carolyn truly enjoyed her time there. She loved her room, the food and the friendship she received.
A memorial service is planned for June 30th to celebrate her life.
Thank you to the Sharon Richardson Hospice for their care and concern for her.
