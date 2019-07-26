Services
Watson-King Funeral Home
306 East Franklin Street
Rockingham, NC 28379
(910) 895-4011
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Watson-King Funeral Home
306 East Franklin Street
Rockingham, NC 28379
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Watson-King Funeral Home
306 East Franklin Street
Rockingham, NC 28379
Carolyn Wagner


1939 - 2019
Rockingham, NC - Mrs. Carolyn Brigman Wagner, 80, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Wagner was a Supervisor with Sara Lee Hosiery, retiring with thirty nine years of service. She owned and operated Wen-Dee-Lee Ceramics in Rockingham for twenty years. Services will be conducted 1:00 pm Saturday, July 27th in the chapel of Watson - King Funeral Home in Hamlet, NC with Rev. Daryl Wrape officiating and interment following at Richmond Memorial Park. The family will have visitation prior to the service at the funeral home, starting at 11:00 a.m. Mrs. Wagner is survived by her husband, James Wagner; son, Moby and wife Terri, daughter, Dee and husband Roy, daughter, Wendy and husband Wayne, stepson, Scott and wife Carole, and stepson, Craig and wife Linda; ten grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren; sisters, Nancy Singletary, Sharon Hare and husband Wayne; and brothers, Daryl Wrape and wife Terry, and Jimmy Wilson and wife Amy. Mrs. Wagner was preceded in death by her first husband, Leon Brigman in 1998; brother, Vance (Sonny) Wrape; sister, Barbara Wrape; and mother, Hester Wrape Weatherford and her husband Slim Weatherford. Memorials may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice, 1791 East Broad Ave., Rockingham, NC 28379 or the Humane Society of Richmond County, PO Box 2064, Rockingham, NC 28380. Condolences may be made by visiting www.watson-kingfuneralhome.com
