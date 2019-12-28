|
Casandra K. Lomibao
Neenah - Casandra K. Lomibao, 29, formerly of Plymouth and who was currently residing in Neenah, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
Casandra was born on December 12, 1990 in Sheboygan a daughter to Reynaldo and Theresa (Beeman) Lomibao. She graduated from Plymouth High School and later took courses related to computers. She was employed at hotels in the Neenah area. Casandra had a friendly and helping personality always with a smile on her face. She enjoyed music and a variety of sports including soccer and basketball.
Casandra is survived by her mother, Theresa (Rigo) Olvera of Manitowoc, her father, Reynaldo Lomibao of Sheboygan; her brothers, Derek Lomibao of Sheboygan, Santana Lomibao and Antonia Olvera, both of Manitowoc and her paternal grandparents, Jose and Fely Lomibao of Plymouth. She is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents.
A funeral service for Casandra will be held 6:30 PM, Monday, December 30 at Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service with Rev. Philip Reifenberg officiating. Cremation will follow the service. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home, 123 South St., Plymouth on Wednesday from 4 PM until the time of service at 6:30 PM
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019