Catherine A. Aaberg
Plymouth - Catherine A. Aaberg, 91, of Plymouth passes away peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center with her loving family beside her.
Catherine was born on September 30, 1927 in Baraboo, a daughter to the late Arthur and Margaret (Jenkins) Hillebrandt. She attended various schools in Wisconsin. On August 20, 1949 she was united in marriage to Lloyd Aaberg in Ft. Atkinson. They resided in various areas of Wisconsin until coming to Plymouth in 1968. Lloyd preceded her in death on March 15, 2016. Catherine was employed for over 30 years with Sartori Foods. She enjoyed gardening, reading and her pets. She most loved the time she spent with family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Catherine is survived by her children, Larry Aaberg and Jeffrey Aaberg, both of Plymouth and Susan (Daniel) Kapellen of The Villages, Florida; her granddaughters and great grandchildren, Mary (Jason) Aufdemberg, Elliot and Clara of Charlotte, North Carolina and Anne (Timothy) Ernst, Joshua and Madeline of Madison and a sister, Elaine Sherdin of Winona, Minnesota. Other family and friends further survive. Along with her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Pearl Hillebrandt and a brother-in-law, Hank Sherdin.
Following cremation a family graveside service will be held at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Plymouth with the Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service assisting the family.
Catherine's family would like to extend their deep appreciation to the staff of Rocky Knoll and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the care, concern and compassion given to them and Catherine.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 24, 2019