Catherine Ehren
Sheboygan - Catherine G. Ehren, 85, of Sheboygan, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Sheboygan Senior Community.
Catherine was born on November 5, 1934 to Albert G. and Gertrude G. (Pool) Ehren. She graduated from Kohler High School in 1953 and went on to Cardinal Strich College where she graduated in 1957 with a BA in Mathematics. Following school, Catherine joined the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi convent, receiving the name Sister Catherine Mary. As Sister Catherine Mary, she received a Master of Science from Marquette University, was Recorder at Jamestown College in New York, a mathematics teacher at St. Mary's Academy in Milwaukee and St. John's of Houghton, Iowa, and Registrar at Cardinal Stritch College. Catherine left the convent in 1974 and became Registrar at Lakeland College, Mount Scenario College and finally Marian College before retiring to Fond du Lac. Catherine has resided in Sheboygan since 1995.
She is survived by her brother, Lawrence, and his wife Lynn; four nephews and four nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother Robert, sister Vivian, brother Owen, sister-in-law Mary Jane and three nieces.
Private family services were held. Interment at Woodland Cemetery in Kohler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi at 3221 S. Lake Drive, Saint Francis, WI 53235.
