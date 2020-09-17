1/1
Catherine Ehren
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Ehren

Sheboygan - Catherine G. Ehren, 85, of Sheboygan, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Sheboygan Senior Community.

Catherine was born on November 5, 1934 to Albert G. and Gertrude G. (Pool) Ehren. She graduated from Kohler High School in 1953 and went on to Cardinal Strich College where she graduated in 1957 with a BA in Mathematics. Following school, Catherine joined the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi convent, receiving the name Sister Catherine Mary. As Sister Catherine Mary, she received a Master of Science from Marquette University, was Recorder at Jamestown College in New York, a mathematics teacher at St. Mary's Academy in Milwaukee and St. John's of Houghton, Iowa, and Registrar at Cardinal Stritch College. Catherine left the convent in 1974 and became Registrar at Lakeland College, Mount Scenario College and finally Marian College before retiring to Fond du Lac. Catherine has resided in Sheboygan since 1995.

She is survived by her brother, Lawrence, and his wife Lynn; four nephews and four nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother Robert, sister Vivian, brother Owen, sister-in-law Mary Jane and three nieces.

Private family services were held. Interment at Woodland Cemetery in Kohler.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi at 3221 S. Lake Drive, Saint Francis, WI 53235.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Ehren family with arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wenig Funeral Home
711 Broadway
Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085
(920) 467-3431
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wenig Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved