Catherine "Kate" Hauert
Sheboygan - Catherine Hauert was born on December 3, 1959 and passed away on September 23, 2020 at the age of 60. She attended local schools and graduated from North High School with the class of 1978. Kate was united in marriage with Tom Hauert in Sheboygan on April 29, 1989. She was a dental assistant for 15 years and then became the owner operator of T & K Dental Labs. She was in the Accents Color Guard and enjoyed listening to Elvis.
Kate is survived by her husband, Tom; mother, Darlene Raml; stepmother, Barbara Brinkman; stepchildren, Jared (Krista) Hauert and Jenifer Hauert; step grandchildren, Keagan, Killian and Kenedy Mae; siblings, Patti Brinkman Gollner (Paul Gollner), Mary (Kym) Davis and Amy (Mark) Sagel; stepbrothers, Scott (MaryLou) Torrison and Greg (Kim) Torrison. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends. Kate is preceded in death by her father, John Brinkman; stepfather, Robert Raml and niece, Andrea Gollner.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Facial masks will be required for the time of visitation. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Sheboygan County Cancer Fund in Kate's name.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Aurora at Home Hospice Care and the Palliative Care Team at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.
