Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
The Salvation Army
710 Pennsylvania Ave.
Sheboygan, WI
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
The Salvation Army
710 Pennsylvania Ave.
Sheboygan, WI
Catherine Lilyquist

Catherine Lilyquist


1925 - 2020
Catherine Lilyquist

Sheboygan - Catherine Lilyquist age 94 of Sheboygan, was Promoted to Glory Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Morningside Nursing Home. She was born in Arpin, Wisconsin on January 16, 1925, the daughter of the late Gilis and Petranela (Lampers) Roelse. She attended local Sheboygan Schools and on January 24, 1942 she was united in marriage to Gerald S. Lilyquist in Sheboygan. Catherine was a lifelong member of the Salvation Army; she was a Sunday School teacher, a vibrant member and chaplain of the Salvation Army Women's Home League. She also participated in numerous Christmas and Easter plays and sang in the Songster Group throughout the years at the Salvation Army. She was a loving and caring mother to her family and all those she met. She was a strong prayer warrior and she was not ashamed to share Jesus and His love with everyone. Catherine was an outstanding cook and some of her recipes are still sought today.

Survivors include sons, Russell (Judy), Earl (Carol), Brian (Barbara) and Rendell (Sue) Lilyquist; son-in-law, Stuart Merritt; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Donald Roelse; sister, Dorothy (Roelse) Canterbury and sister-in-law, Diane Roelse. Catherine was preceded in death by her parents; son and daughter-in-law, Joel and Joan Lilyquist; daughter, Lynelle (Merritt) Lilyquist; grandchild, Owen Lilyquist; brothers, Abe, Eddie, Gilis Jr. Roelse and sisters, Beatrice Atkinson, Sue Genske and Virginia Mertes.

A celebration service of Catherine's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at The Salvation Army, 710 Pennsylvania Ave., Sheboygan, with Daryl Mangeri officiating. Family and friends may call at The Salvation Army on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. Entombment will take place in the Gardens of Peace Mausoleum at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Catherine's name and may be directed to the Sheboygan Salvation Army. Catherine's family would like to thank the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, Terrace Estates and Daryl and Cheri Mangeri for the compassion, care and support that was given to them.

The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020
