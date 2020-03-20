|
|
Catherine M. Backhaus
Sheboygan - Catherine Mae Backhaus, 75, of Sheboygan, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Cathy was born on November 20, 1944, in Milwaukee, WI to Howard and Anna (Sablovitch) Wilson. She was always a child at heart, thus the photo.
Cathy is survived by her loving children, Jerry Backhaus, Patricia (Michael) Buckner, and Dawnmarie Backhaus; two grandchildren, Jonathan Buckner and Benjamin (Sarah) Buckner; two great-grandchildren, Ashton Buckner and Austin Buckner; and two sisters, Audrey (Mike) and Esther.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Anna; loving husband, Harvey Backhaus, Jr; and son, Harvey Backhaus, III.
Private services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Cathy's name for Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Backhaus family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020