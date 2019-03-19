Catherine Van Wyk



Sheboygan - Catherine Van Wyk, age 86, of Sheboygan passed away Saturday morning, March 16, 2019. Catherine was born December 13, 1932 in Sheboygan to the late Oscar and Maloa (Godard) Martin. Catherine attended Sheboygan schools and graduated from Central High School in 1952. Catherine proudly served her country in the U.S. Navy. Catherine graduated from the Sheboygan County Teachers College. She went on to teach 3rd grade at Pigeon River School. Catherine was united in marriage to the late Andrew Van Wyk on November 26, 1960 in Sheboygan.



Catherine worked as a nurses aide at Sunny Ridge Nursing Home for many years.



She enjoyed reading, bird watching and spending time with her friends and family.



Catherine was a longtime member of Bethany Reformed Church. She also had a long relationship with St. Luke's United Methodist Church, where she worshipped, studied, and found fellowship.



Survivors include her daughter S. Elizabeth (Christopher) Florian of Milwaukee, son Drew Van Wyk of Milwaukee and many friends.



Catherine was preceded in death by her husband Andrew, parents, step-father Victor Brown, sons Dirk and Douglas and two brothers Arnold and Ronnie Martin.



Family and friends may gather at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 4:30 - 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Bethany Reformed Church, 1315 Washington Ave, Sheboygan from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Steve Bakker will officiate. Burial to follow in the Sheboygan Falls Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Catherine's name.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary