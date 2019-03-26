Chad E. Dolgner



Sheboygan - Chad E. Dolgner, age 40, of Sheboygan, died unexpectedly on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at his home. He was born in Sheboygan on October 10, 1978, the son of David and June Boldt Dolgner.



Chad attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan South High School. He was employed at Dutchland Plastics and was a part-time security guard for Allied Universal and was currently positioned at Plenco. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews and loved being outdoors.



Survivors include his parents, David and June, of Sheboygan; four sisters, Crystal (Junior) Lopaz, of Sheboygan, Tina Hammett (Dave Hammettt, life partner) of Florida, Monique (Chad) Rommelfaenger, of Sheboygan and Misty Dolgner, of Manitowoc; two nieces, Gabrielle Dolgner and Alyssa Rommelfaenger; a nephew, Cameron Rommelfaenger and his grandmother, Helen Boldt, of Gibbsville. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Chad was preceded in death by his grandparents and a nephew, Brandon Hammett.



A memorial service for Chad will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3920 Seamann Ave. Sheboygan, WI. Family and friends may gather at the church on Friday afternoon from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Chad's name.