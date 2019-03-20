|
Chad L. Achter
Kiel - Chad L. Achter, 42, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.
He was born February 26, 1977 in Sheboygan, son of Alice (Gierke) and the late John Achter. Chad attended Kiel schools and was a graduate of Kiel High School in 1995. He went on to UW Whitewater and graduated with a degree in finance. Chad worked for New York Life before becoming the owner of Aussie Pet Mobile. He was a lifetime member of St. Peter's UCC in Kiel. Chad had a love for music and movies and was able to name any song that came on. He loved his trips to Miller Park to cheer on the Brewers and enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers. Chad looked forward to spending time with his family especially his nieces and nephews.
Chad survived by the love of his life, Daphne; his mother, Alice, Kiel; his sister, Carrie (Josh) Newton, Winneconne; his brother: Charles (Becky) Achter, Kiel; his mother-in-law: Margaret Reindl; his sister-in-law, Marlene Reindl; his brother-in-law, Dominick Riesland; his nieces and nephews: Lila, Henry, Addison, Meredith, Cash, Ben, Tala, and Dustin. He is further survived by his aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, many friends and his four-legged friend, Mia.
Chad is preceded in death by his father, John, his grandparents, father-in-law, William Reindl, and special cousin, Mary Lou Schulze.
Per his wishes cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service for Chad will be held at 5:00 pm on Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Peter's UCC (424 Fremont St., Kiel) with The Rev. Christopher Ross officiating.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Church from 3:00 pm until time of service at 5:00 pm.
The family would like to thank Kiel Police Department, Ambulance, and Fire Department and along with the supportive Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center ER staff.
Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 20, 2019