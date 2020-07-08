Chad Owen Renzelman
Plymouth - Chad Owen Renzelman, age 44, of Plymouth, WI, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, July 6, 2020.
He was born on June 1, 1976 in Sheboygan, WI, a son to Mary (Lodl) and Daryl Renzelman.
Chad attended Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah Grade School and graduated from Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah High School in 1995.
On October 15, 1999, he married Hilari Fellows in Kapalua Bay, Maui, Hawaii.
He worked at Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution as a prison guard for 23 years.
Chad enjoyed golfing, biking, and bowling. He was a baseball fan and a big fan of Philadelphia Eagles Football team.
Survivors include his wife, Hilari of Plymouth; his two canine companions, Enzo and Ollie; parents, Daryl (Mary) Renzelman of Elkhart Lake; brother, Christopher (Christina) Renzelman of Madison, AL; mother and father-in-law, Denis (Sheryl) Fellows of Plymouth; sister-in-law, Heather (Jon) Allen of Plymouth; two brothers-in-law, DJ (special friend: Krista Fredricks) Fellows of Plymouth and Josh Fellows of Sheboygan; nephews and nieces, Karly Adamson, Blake Fellows, Tony Fellows, Luke Fellows, Abby Renzelman, Ava Fellows, Jake Fellows, Olivia Fellows, Makenzie Fellows, Makayla Fellows, Griffin Allen, Deacon Allen, Haley McCoy, Addy McCoy, Charlee Dietz, and Jacob Dietz; and friends, Bob (Mandy) Beres, Chad (Alicia) Meinberg, and Drew (Tracy) Kreisa.
He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Alvin (Welma) Lodl; paternal grandparents, Norbert (Mary Josephine) Renzelman; Hilari's grandparents, Arthur (Gladys) Fellows and Darwin (Ruby) Hogue; and his canine companion, Hugo.
A public visitation will be held on Sunday afternoon (July 12, 2020) from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in his name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
The family would like to send a special thank you to Plymouth Police Department, Plymouth Fire Department, Orange Cross Ambulance, Denis Fellows, Rory Beebe, Terry Fischer, Scott Bruckner, Ryan Wagner, and their neighbor Heidi Honeck for their assistance and care during this difficult time.