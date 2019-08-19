|
|
Charles A. Ostermann
Belgium - passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born in Indianapolis, IN on March 7, 1929 to Charles and Clara (nee Reinke) Ostermann. He married Marilyn Nigh on September 8, 1951 and together they had three sons.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00PM on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Eernisse Funeral Home (171 N. Royal Ave. Belgium, WI 53004). Visitation will be at the FUNERAL HOME from 10:30AM until the time of service. Chuck will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lake Church.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Belgium is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019