Charles "Chuck" Baier
Sheboygan Falls - Charles "Chuck" Baier, 61, of Sheboygan Falls, beloved husband of Christine Baier, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisc.
Born Aug. 9, 1957 in Sparta, Wisc., Chuck was the son of Charles L. Baier and Rosemarie Bieber. He is preceded in death by his father Charles Baier, mother Rosemarie Bieber, and father-in-law Richard E. Klunk. Chuck is survived by his wife of 41 years, Christine Baier; his children Jennifer Zeitler, Jeremy Baier, son-in-law Rob Zeitler, and daughter-in-law Ashley Baier; grandchildren Max Zeitler, Nolan Zeitler and Ely Baier; siblings Rod Bieber, Kevin Bieber, Mike Bieber, Louise Bieber Werner, Ted Baier, Tony Baier, Tina Baier Beckius and Terri Baier; mother-in-law Lois Klunk; many brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews; and his dogs Dozer and Willow.
A 1975 graduate of Sheboygan North High School, Chuck grew up in Sheboygan but Sheboygan Falls was his home where he and his wife raised their two children. Chuck was employed at Bemis Manufacturing for 42 years. He started in the hammer mill, worked as a setup technician in the ADF plant, worked as a line worker supporting the build of John Deere tractor parts and Bemis toilet seats, served on the task team for manufacturing Target shopping carts, and ended his career in the shipping department as a forklift driver. In recent years, his passion was working part-time at Ace Hardware in Sheboygan Falls where he helped customers finding the right part. Wisconsin has four seasons, but Chuck's four seasons were football, basketball, NASCAR racing, and baseball where he supported all local Wisconsin teams. He was a car enthusiast having owned several Chevy trucks over the years, as well as a Chevy Corvette, a Cadillac Eldorado, and his first car - a Dodge Coronet. He enjoyed his Sunday morning get-togethers with his brother-in-law Jeff Johnson and friends, Harlan Case and Jerry Hoeppner.
A Celebration of Chuck's life will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 730 County Hwy PPP, Sheboygan Falls this Saturday, May 18 where a visitation will be held from 12 to 1:30 p.m. and a service starting at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Kyle Backhaus presiding. An informal gathering will be held after the service at Fat Cow, 406 Broadway Street, Sheboygan Falls. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Humane Society of Sheboygan County to support their initiative to build a new facility and Chuck's love of rescue animals.
A special thanks to the Village of Cleveland First Responders, St. Nicholas Emergency Room staff, and Froedtert Hospital NICU nurses Jesse, Denise and Heather. In keeping with Chuck's loving and generous spirit, it was his decision to donate organs and tissues so that others may benefit.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 17, 2019