Charles "Chuck" Berg
Kohler - Charles L. Berg "Chuck" passed away unexpectedly Friday evening, May 3, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. He was 53 years old.
Chuck was born June 19, 1965 in Sheboygan, the son of Charles E. and LaVerne (nee Grunewald) Berg. He graduated from Sheboygan South in 1983 and went on to earn his Bachelors in Journalism, Advertising and Public Relations from UW Oshkosh in 1987. For over 20 years, Chuck was employed in Marketing at Oostburg State Bank.
Chuck was an active and involved father. He was a member of the Howards Grove Rod and Gun Club, and enjoyed woodworking, hunting and John Wayne movies. His family and friends will remember his jovial personality.
Chuck is survived by his children: CJ Berg of Kohler and Katy Berg of Howards Grove. He is further survived by his siblings: Cheryl Tenpenny (Scott Prescher) of Oostburg, Lori Berg (Ron Daugherty) of Tempe, AZ, Chris (Otto) Walter Billings, MT and Lana (Chris) Sieracki of Manitowoc, CJ and Katy's mother and Chuck's former wife, Lynn Doolittle of Howards Grove, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Don Tenpenny.
Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Zimmer Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center, W2132 Garton Rd (Hwy 42 & JJ) in Sheboygan. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home Saturday from 2:00-4:00PM. Chuck will be laid to rest at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Chuck's name for wildlife conservation efforts.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 8, 2019