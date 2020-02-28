|
Charles E. Klima
Sheboygan - Charles E. Klima, 74, of Sheboygan, passed away Thursday evening, February 27, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Born September 11, 1945 in Fond du Lac, WI, Charles was a son of the late Charles and Carol Bethke Klima. He attended Fond du Lac area schools and graduated from Goodrich High School in 1963. In October 1966, he was united in marriage to Linda Anderson in Fond du Lac. In 1987, he was married to Julianna Graff Wangemann. They were married for 31 years before Julianna preceded him in death on January 16, 2019.
Charles worked at Alliant Engery for over 40 years before his retirement. He was a member of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church. He was a member of the Sheboygan Lions Club for many years serving on many committees. He was an avid golfer, was a member of Riverdale Country Club, and the Wisconsin State Golf Association (WSGA). He participated in many tournaments throughout the state taking home many trophies over the years. In the 1960's and 70's he was a Fond du Lac Bear, playing hockey for many years and a founding father of the Fond du Lac Blue Line Association where he was instrumental in building the first indoor hockey rink. He also loved to hunt with his dad, brothers and friends. His greatest joy was watching his grandson play hockey and his granddaughter dance.
He is survived by his children, Marie (Mark) Rieger, Sheboygan, and Renee (William) Ettinger, Green Bay; his grandchildren, Sonia Ettinger, Green Bay, and Charles Rieger, Sheboygan; his brothers, Steve (Mary) Klima, Oconomowoc, Peter (Paula) Klima, West Bend; his sister, Vicki Klima, St. Paul, MN; his step family, Alexandra (Stewart) Sonnenberg, Folsom, CA. Sherry (Louis) Bettencourt, Plymouth, CA, Adam Sonnenberg and McLean Sonnenberg; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1439 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan. The Rev. Paul Fliss will officiate. Family and friends are welcome at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Inurnment will take place in the Chapel of Eternal Light.
A memorial fund has been established in his name for the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Brooks and the nurses and staff of the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all of their loving care and support.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Charles' arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020