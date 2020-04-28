|
Charles F. Albrecht
Sheboygan - Charles F. Albrecht, age 64, loving husband and brother who resided in Sheboygan died peacefully, surrounded by his family Friday evening, April 24, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Charles was born July 6, 1955 in Plymouth, WI, a son of the late Roland and Wilma (Perronne) Albrecht. On September 16, 1988, Charles was united in marriage to Emmy Wychesit at Immanuel Bible Church, Sheboygan, WI.
Charles held several jobs and his last was as over night custodian at the Memorial Mall until his illness led to his retirement. Charles traveled a lot in his youth, living in New York City, Pacific Palisades, CA, Eugene, OR, and Colorado before returning to Wisconsin. His favorite past time was to be outdoors, especially near water.
Over the past four months, Charles resided at Progressive Nursing Home before his transfer to Sharon R. Richardson Community Hospice. We would like to thank both facilities for their care and support.
Charles was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Howards Grove, WI.
Survivors include his wife, Emmy, of Sheboygan; four sisters, Mary Jane (Jim) Breeden, Mosinee, Ellen (Janus) Runka, Watertown, MN, Kathy (Peter) Franz, Howards Grove, and Sue (Paul) Berceau, Sheboygan Falls; two brothers, Gary (Jeanne) Albrecht, and David (Bonnie) Albrecht, both of Sheboygan Falls; nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A private graveside service will take place at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Howards Grove, with Rev. Darrel Bergelin officiating.
A memorial fund has been established in his name and may be sent to Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue, Sheboygan, WI 53081.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Charles' arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020