Charles F. Kometer
Sheboygan - Charles Kometer passed away on March 1, 2020, at Sharon Richardson Community Hospice Center. He was born on March 12, 1950. Charles is survived by his beloved wife Eufemia "Fifi" (Capetillo) and by his sons: Adam (Niza) and Jason as well as by stepsons Michael (Karla) and Mando John (Cindy) Seymour. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Luke, Eva, Lydia, Tori, Tyler, Danielle, Zackery, and Samantha Jo and by his brothers, John (Karen), Clyde, (Sharon), Gary (Karla), and by his sister Kay (John) Fischer. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Grace Kometer.
Charlie and Eufemia (Fifi) were married in Sheboygan, Wisconsin on February 22, 1974. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was a well-known figure in Sheboygan, focusing his life on family, friends, sports and helping others. Of all these, his most important role was loving father and grandfather. He was a twenty-five year veteran of the Sheboygan Fire Department and volunteered many hours educating school children about fire safety and delivering Meals on Wheels.
Charlie was an outstanding athlete. In high school, he starred in football and basketball. He won first team all-conference in football and was elected South High School's MVP. These honors were later shared with his son Jason. As an adult, he excelled in bowling, golf and baseball. His long career with the Sheboygan A's resulted in an MVP award and a place in their hall of fame. In golf, he achieved several Hole-In-One's. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Friends and family are invited to come and remember Charlie at Sun Dance Saloon, 1509 South 12th Street, Sheboygan, Wisconsin on Saturday, March 7,2020 from, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The family would like to thank The Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center for their loving care.
Memorials may be made to The .
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020