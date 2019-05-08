|
Charles "Chuck" Schuette
Sheboygan - Charles E. Schuette, age 86 of Sheboygan, died Sunday, May 5, 2019 from complications of colon cancer.
Charles "Chuck" was born on August 1, 1932 in Sheboygan, a son of the late Herbert J. and Irma (nee Trester) Schuette. He attended local schools. Charles served 2 ½ years in Company D, 426th Infantry, Wisconsin National Guard before entering the U.S. Marine Corps in 1952 and serving for over 20 years until retirement in 1972. He served with the 1st Marine during the Korean War for 18 months, 2 years (1965/1966 and 1969) in Vietnam during which time he attained the rank of Captain. Chuck also served in all enlisted grades from Private through Master Sergeant, and commissioned ranks from 2nd Lieutenant through Captain. Chuck earned 14 personal and unit awards including the Navy Commendation Medal with Combat "V", Korean Service Medal, Korean Presidential Unit Citation, United Nations Service Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal with six stars and the Republic of Vietnam Armed Forces Meritorious Unit Citation of the Gallantry Cross. Chuck served with the 3d Marine Division in Vietnam; he also served as Adjutant, 3rd Battalion, and 4th Marines. After being commissioned he served as Adjutant, U.S. Task Group/Special Landing Force with the U.S. Seventh Fleet.
On January 15, 1951 he and Virginia Scheffler were united in marriage in Sheboygan, WI and as of 2012 were married for 61 years. Chuck was also employed by Kohler Company for 25 years in various positions, retiring as an engineering technician, service representative and member of the Kohler Quarter Century Club. Chuck was a member of First United Lutheran Church.
He served American Legion Post 83 as Commander for 4 years, Vice Commander, and Adjutant/Membership Chairman for 28 of the 41 years that he was a member. In addition, Chuck served several years as the VFW Post 9156 Funeral Honors Coordinator and was a member of the Funeral Honors Squad. He also served 5 years as Adjutant, Sheboygan Council American Legion, Junior, Senior, Vice Commander, and Commander, VFW Post 9156; Adjutant 6th District VFW for one year. He further served as a member of the building committee, and Trustee of the Sheboygan County Veterans Memorial, and served several years after the dedication of the memorial in 1996.
Chuck is survived by his daughter Sheila (David) Teeselink and his son Michael (Barbara) Schuette, both of Sheboygan; 3 granddaughters, Tanya (Michael) Schwinn, Laura (Jeremy) Weber, and Anna (Michael) Moore, all of Sheboygan; one grandson, Arik Schuette, USAF, stationed in NC; great-granddaughters, Natasha, Arianna, Ellie, Hadley and Gisele; great-grandsons, Alex and Nick; one sister, Elizabeth Neils of Sheboygan; sisters-in-law: Shirley Taylor, Juanita Thill and Irmgard Schuette.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia and two brothers, Herbert and Raymond.
Funeral Services for Chuck will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at First United Lutheran Church, 2401 Kohler Memorial Drive in Sheboygan with Tina Kieckhafer officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Thursday from 10:00AM - 12:00 noon. Military Honors will conclude Chuck's services at Greenlawn Memorial Park, special acknowledgement to the representatives serving the U.S. Marine Corps, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9156, and American Legion Post 83.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Maywood or Bookworm Gardens.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 8, 2019