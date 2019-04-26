|
|
Charles "Chuck" Sommer
Sheboygan - On Friday, April 19, 2019 Charles Harvey Sommer "Chuck" peacefully went home to be with the Lord while at the Progressive Health Services in Sheboygan, WI, at the age of 60. Charles was born to parents Robert and Beatrice Sommer, on October 27, 1958, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He graduated from North High School in 1977.
Charles was known for his love of music and traveling the USA. He enjoyed spending much of his time with his family and friends, especially his granddaughters and nieces. Charles was a very righteous, religious man with a warm loving heart and will be greatly missed by all.
Charles is survived by his son David Sommer (Jamie) and three granddaughters Annalise, Jade, and Fallon. He is also survived by his brother Robert "Blake" Sommer, sister in law Michelle Sommer, and many loving cousins, nephews, nieces, and extended family and friends. Charles was preceded in death by parents Robert and Beatrice Sommer, brothers Michael and David Sommer, and son Kolby Schaller. Charles was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to everyone.
A special thank you to the people at Sheboygan Progressive Health Services and Sheboygan Health Services for their care and support. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Ballhorn Chapels Funeral & Cremation Care Center for being accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 1:00 PM. It will be held at Sly's Midtown Saloon in Sheboygan, WI. Please feel free to stop in anytime between 1:00 PM and 7:00 PM.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 26, 2019