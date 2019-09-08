|
Charles "Chuck" W. Koll
Waldo - Charles "Chuck" W. Koll, 74 of Waldo, passed away quietly at home Monday, September 2, 2019. Chuck was born January 20, 1945 in Sheboygan to the late Walter and Violet (Pierce) Koll. He attended Bethlehem Lutheran grade school and graduated from South High School with the class of 1963. After high school he began his sheet metal apprenticeship, and worked as a sheet metal journeyman until 1990. From 1990 until the time of his retirement he owned and operated Chuck's Power Vac. Chuck married the former Patricia Levan on February 5, 1966 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. He was a life member of the American Quarter Horse Association, enjoyed spending time in the woods, working on model trains with his grandson Ben and socializing with friends at Wimpy's, The Handle Bar Saloon and 5 Corners.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Patti, daughter Jennifer (Jeff) Lepak of Suamico, son Douglas (Kimberly) Koll of Elkhart Lake. He was grandfather to Ben and Hannah Koll of Elkhart Lake, Mitch Lepak of Suamico and Maria Lepak of Seattle, WA, sisters-in-law Shelby (Eugene) Truttchel, Connie Adamson, Mary (Mark) Schroeder, Joan (Torry) Torrison and brother-in-law Roy (Debbie) Levan. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews who affectionately called him "Uncle Chuckie".
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, brother Eugene, sister and brother-in-law Karen (James) Hulbert, brother-in-law Ray Levan Jr., his father-in-law and mother-in-law Ray and Annette Levan and his nephew Charley Schroeder.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. A memorial fund has been established in his name. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sharon Richardson Hospice for their care and compassion.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 8, 2019