Charles W. Meives
Howards Grove - Charles W. Meives, age 78, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Sunny Ridge.
Charles was born November 26, 1941 in Sheboygan, the son of Louis and Genevieve (nee Passmore) Meives. He graduated from Plymouth High School in 1960 and attended various trade schools. He worked as a plant electrician at Dean Foods (formerly Verifine Dairy), retiring in 2003 after 32 years. Working in maintenance gave Chuck the opportunity to tinker, fix and program computers, something he truly enjoyed. Prior to this, he had been employed at Borden Foods and Amitech, both in Plymouth.
On December 1, 1963 he was united in marriage with Katherine Klemme. On November 10, 1995, he was united in marriage with Joanne Reimer (nee Abler).
Chuck was active at Sheboygan Falls Senior Center where he was known as the resident photographer, a hobby he had enjoyed since he was a young man. He enjoyed playing sheepshead, camping, fixing things and loved reading roadside historical markers. Above all, he cherished time spent with his family and friends.
Chuck is survived by his wife Joanne, his children: Laura (Jeffery) Krause of Plymouth, Darlene (David) Arens of Plymouth and Wayne (Darlene) Meives of Sheboygan Falls and his grandchildren: Spenser Arens, Chanté (John) Peterson, Lance Arens, Dustin (Ashley) Meives and Dakota Meives. He is also survived by Joanne's family, children: Julie Kachur of Sheboygan, James Reimer (fiancé Tammy Kautzer) of Plymouth and Janet Holtz of Sheboygan and grandchildren: Heather (Derik) Trowbridge, Holly Parker, Randy Kachur (Haley Perez), Ashley (Mike) Rumbut, Lisa LeDuc (Bill Cherek), Alyssa Holtz and Braden Reimer. Also surviving Charles are 9 great-grandchildren, sisters Diane Wieting and Margie (Al) Kreidler, sisters-in-law Diane Meives and Donna (Bill) DenBoer, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his infant son Charles Jr., sister Kay (Jerome) Jakum, brothers Robert (Minnie) Meives and Roger Meives, brother-in-law Marvin Wieting, sister-in-law Nancy Magerl and former wife Katherine Meives.
Funeral Services will be held at 6:00PM on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St. in Sheboygan. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00-6:00PM. Chuck will be laid to rest at Gardens of Peace Mausoleum in Kohler. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in his name.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020