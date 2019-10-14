Services
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-457-4455
Charlotte E. Arens

Sheboygan - Charlotte E. Arens, age 81, passed away Sunday morning, October 13, 2019 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.

The daughter of Otto and Myrtle (nee Damrow) Rowe, Charlotte was born July 21, 1938. She graduated from Central High School in Sheboygan. On October 11, 1959 she was united in marriage with Bernhard Arens Jr. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan

Charlotte was a longtime seamstress working out of her own home as well as Lakeland Manufacturing and Quality Stitch Company. She loved a good martini, and enjoyed feeding the birds, cooking and camping at Pine Lake Campground in Hiles.

Charlotte is survived by her husband Bernhard and their children: David (Darlene) Arens of Plymouth, Michael Arens of Sheboygan and Peggy (Tim) Cook of Sheboygan. She is further survived by her 8 grandchildren: Lance, Spenser, Chanté (John), Jade (Joshua), Jewel, Patrick, Holly and Cassidy; 2 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way and other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her brother Kenneth Rowe.

A Memorial Service will be held at 5:00PM on Friday, October 18th at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St. in Sheboygan. Rev. Beth Petzke will officiate. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Friday from 3:00 - 5:00PM.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Charlotte's name.

Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
