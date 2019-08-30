Services
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-457-4455
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Fern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte M. Fern


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte M. Fern Obituary
Charlotte M. Fern

Sheboygan - Charlotte M. Fern, 93, of Sheboygan, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at her home. Charlotte was born September 13, 1925 in Sheboygan. She attended elementary school in Sheboygan and graduated from North High School in 1944.

On May 8, 1948 she married Frank Fern Jr. at Immaculate Conception Church in Sheboygan. Charlotte was very active in church and school activities. Mrs. Fern was a member of St. Clement Parish.

Charlotte is survived by a son Frank Fern III of Sheboygan; a daughter Suzanne (James) Hutter of Bonduel; five grandchildren; Jordan and Carter Fern, Jason (Melissa), Kimberly, and Andrew (Tammy) Hutter, five great-grandchildren, and one brother Donald Bock of Arizona. Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband Frank Fern Jr., and brothers, Alvin and Robert Bock.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral & Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St. Sheboygan, with Rev. Norberto Sandoval officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 12:00 NOON until the time of service at the FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in Charlotte's name.

The family would like to say thank you to the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice, especially Val, Stacy and Heidi, and special friends Marilyn Schumacher and Esther Casady.

Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now