Charlotte M. Fern
Sheboygan - Charlotte M. Fern, 93, of Sheboygan, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at her home. Charlotte was born September 13, 1925 in Sheboygan. She attended elementary school in Sheboygan and graduated from North High School in 1944.
On May 8, 1948 she married Frank Fern Jr. at Immaculate Conception Church in Sheboygan. Charlotte was very active in church and school activities. Mrs. Fern was a member of St. Clement Parish.
Charlotte is survived by a son Frank Fern III of Sheboygan; a daughter Suzanne (James) Hutter of Bonduel; five grandchildren; Jordan and Carter Fern, Jason (Melissa), Kimberly, and Andrew (Tammy) Hutter, five great-grandchildren, and one brother Donald Bock of Arizona. Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband Frank Fern Jr., and brothers, Alvin and Robert Bock.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral & Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St. Sheboygan, with Rev. Norberto Sandoval officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 12:00 NOON until the time of service at the FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in Charlotte's name.
The family would like to say thank you to the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice, especially Val, Stacy and Heidi, and special friends Marilyn Schumacher and Esther Casady.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 30, 2019