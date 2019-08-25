Services
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
Grace Lutheran Church
Grafton, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chase Mantel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chase Charles Mantel


1993 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chase Charles Mantel Obituary
Chase Charles Mantel

Winder, GA - Chase Mantel was born April 26, 1993, in Cedarburg and died as a result of a motorcycle accident in Flowery Branch, GA, on August 18, 2019. He was the son of Dean (Paula) Mantel and the late Jodi Meyer Mantel. He graduated from Cedarburg High School and served in the Marines for five years. On April 1, 2017, he married Giana Fanelli in Dahlonega, GA. They lived in Winder, GA since their marriage. Chase is survived by parents Dean and Paula Mantel, siblings Kelsey (Noah) Wilterdink, Sheboygan, Tanner Mantel, Madison, Luke Mantel, Green Bay, Max Race, Cedarburg, and Makenna Race, Cedarburg. Also surviving are grandparents Pat Mantel, Germantown, Jim and Sue Meyer, Sheboygan, Kathy and Roger Race, Grafton, and Bob and Janice Hoffman, Grafton, Uncle and Godfather, Rory (Barb) Meyer, Deerfield, and Aunt Cori Meyer James, Beloit. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church, 715 6th Avenue, Grafton from 1:00 - 3:00 pm. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 pm.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chase's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now