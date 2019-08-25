|
|
Chase Charles Mantel
Winder, GA - Chase Mantel was born April 26, 1993, in Cedarburg and died as a result of a motorcycle accident in Flowery Branch, GA, on August 18, 2019. He was the son of Dean (Paula) Mantel and the late Jodi Meyer Mantel. He graduated from Cedarburg High School and served in the Marines for five years. On April 1, 2017, he married Giana Fanelli in Dahlonega, GA. They lived in Winder, GA since their marriage. Chase is survived by parents Dean and Paula Mantel, siblings Kelsey (Noah) Wilterdink, Sheboygan, Tanner Mantel, Madison, Luke Mantel, Green Bay, Max Race, Cedarburg, and Makenna Race, Cedarburg. Also surviving are grandparents Pat Mantel, Germantown, Jim and Sue Meyer, Sheboygan, Kathy and Roger Race, Grafton, and Bob and Janice Hoffman, Grafton, Uncle and Godfather, Rory (Barb) Meyer, Deerfield, and Aunt Cori Meyer James, Beloit. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church, 715 6th Avenue, Grafton from 1:00 - 3:00 pm. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 pm.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 25, 2019