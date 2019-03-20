|
Chelsea Julia Arntsen
Sheboygan - Chelsea Julia Arntsen, 32, of Sheboygan, passed away March 18, 2019 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center. Chelsea was born October 20, 1986, in Bryan, TX, to Edward and Jane Arntsen. She was baptized in Kilgore, Texas and her faith was very important to her. She attended schools in Texas, graduating in May of 2005. The friendships she made through her church activities brought her great joy. Chelsea enjoyed her dogs and the comfort and companionship they provided. She was a budding artist who enjoyed painting and hiding kindness rocks.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her aunts, Carol Masiak, Valerie Arntsen and Margaret Ahrnsbrak; her uncles, Ken Eberhardt and Peter Arntsen; her cousins, Christopher and Peter Masiak, Christopher (Tiffany) and Michael Ahrnsbrak (Amanda Bolinger), Erik Arntsen, Katie Masiak, Katie Arntsen. She is also survived by Kerri Rank, Chuck Winter, Claire Winter and Julian Winter and her best friend and puppy, Phoebe.
She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents and her uncle Bob Ahrnsbrak.
Private family services will be held. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to leave online condolences.
"And the city has no need of sun or moon, for the glory of God illuminates the city and the Lamb is its light." Revelation 21:23
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 20, 2019