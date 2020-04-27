|
|
Cheryl A. Hammer
Fond du Lac - Cheryl A. Hammer, age 70, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, April 27, 2020. She was born on July 26, 1949, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Robert and Hazel (Merten) Blanck Sr. She graduated from New Holstein High School in 1968.
Cheryl was artistically inclined. She had a friendly personality and was always eager to help others. She loved her children, music and dancing, word search books, crocheting, going to her Hands On Day Center, Champions of Fond du Lac activities and ARC CEP activities.
Survivors include two children, Alvin Hammer of Brillion, and Christine Hammer of Fond du Lac; her mother, Hazel Blanck of Mt. Calvary; her siblings, Bob Jr. (Barb) Blanck, of Fond du Lac, Chuck Blanck of Fond du Lac, Kevin (Kay) Blanck of Malone; one aunt, Luella Vorpahl of New Holstein; one uncle, Lawrence Merten of Fond du Lac; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father; one brother, Dale Blanck; one sister-in-law, Nancy Blanck; uncles, Ernest Merten, Howard Blanck and Donald Vorpahl.
Private family entombment will take place at Shrine of Rest of Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park. A celebration of Cheryl's life will take place at a later date.
The family would like to thank Generations Home Care & Hospice, Inc. for their end of life care, to the current and past care team members of Lori Knapp Companies, Inc. for their care and service to her for the past 20 years, the staff at Hands On Day Center, to the staff at the Froedtert Cancer Center and the staff at St. Agnes Hospital, the Agnesian Cancer Center and Aurora Health Care - Fond du Lac. Also, we would like to thank her care team from Lakeland Care District for their continued support.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020