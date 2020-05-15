|
|
Chester "Chet" Allen Robinson
Sheboygan - Chester "Chet" Allen Robinson, age 90, went to his heavenly father on May 14, 2020. He was born in Racine, WI on May 8, 1930 to Olga (Kashinski) and Leo Robinson. He had five brothers and four sisters. His parents moved to Sheboygan County in 1945 where he attended high school in Oostburg, WI. In March of 1951 he enlisted in the Army for three years. He spent fourteen months in Korea with the 45th Infantry Division as a Forward Observer. In August of 1953, he came back to the states and was honorably discharged in March of 1954. On May 8, 1954 he married the love of his life, Miss Rosemarie Gustafson, at Wesley Methodist Church. They were married for 66 years. Together they had a son, Michael and a daughter, Mari Jo.
He was employed at Plastics Engineering Company from 1950 until he retired in 1994. He was a member of First United Lutheran Church, a life member of VFW Post 9156 and a member of the American Legion Post 83. He also proudly served as a member of the honor guard where he participated in military funerals and marched in local parades for many years. For many years he organized the annual GI breakfast at VFW Post 9156. In June of 2014 he was honored to be one of many veterans to go on the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight to Washington, DC where his son, Michael, served as his guardian.
He enjoyed many years of hunting and fishing with his son and grandchildren. He enjoyed watching weekend sports and spending time with retirees from work and also his fellow veteran friends and comrades at the VFW. He cherished all those memories and friendships.
He is preceded in death by his parents Olga and Leo; his siblings, Ethel (Casey), Helen (Greg), Caroline (Chuck), Robert, William (Ruth), Oscar (Arlene), George (Elizabeth), Edward (Joy); brother-in-law, Jim, and his daughter, Mari Jo. He is survived by his wife Rosemarie; his sisters Gladys, Arline (Kelly) Hanek, Diane Sperry; his son Michael (Mary Jo); grandchildren Jennifer, Joshua (Elaine), and Jessica and his very special great-grandchildren, Tia, Grace, Annabelle, Jack and Cole and many other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Coulis Cardiology, Matthews Oncology, Dr. Boehmer, Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their wonderful care of Chet. Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting with funeral arrangements.
A private family service will be held and a memorial service with full military honors to be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 15 to May 17, 2020