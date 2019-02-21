Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Iron Mountain - Christel Ruth Smolinski, 89, of Iron Mountain, passed away with her family by her side on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.

Christel was born on August 11, 1929, in Gumbinnen, East Prussia, to Gustav and Maria (Pellokat) Hartung. On August 11, 1949, Christel married Erwin in Gladbeck, Germany. In December of 1955, Christel, her husband, and their two children arrived in New York and settled in Iron Mountain, Michigan. Together, they began their new life together as a family.

Christel worked as a surgical technician for over 30 years at Dickinson County Hospital and as a faithful mother raising her children. She and her husband moved to Sheboygan Falls and resided at Pine Haven Christian Home in 2015.

She was a member of Immanuel Baptist (Redemption Hill Church) in Kingsford, MI, where she was actively involved in Christian fellowship group. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends.

Christel is survived by her daughter, Brigitte (Mark) DeMaster of Cedar Grove; her son, Harold (Linda) Smolinski of Sheboygan; ten grandchildren. Jonathan (Jen) DeMaster, Nicholas (Alyssa) DeMaster, Kari (Jonathan) Rodriguez, Daniel DeMaster, Martina (Tony) Schraven, Andrew (Amanda) Smolinski, Valerie Kongolo, John (Maura) Smolinski, Tammy Anderson, and Gary Anderson; 16 great-grandchildren; and three sisters-in-law, Inge Hartung, Hildegard (Wilfred) Goretsky and Waltraud Langenbrink, all of Germany.

Christel was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Hilde (Willy); two brothers, Kurt (Kate) Hartung, Klaus Hartung; and two brothers-in-law, Walter and Willie Smolinski.

A funeral service to celebrate Christel's life will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, at the Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place at Oostburg Cemetery. Relatives and friends may greet the family at the funeral home from 11:00 am until the time of service at 1:00 pm.

A memorial may be given in her name for Pine Haven Christian Communities and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Smolinski family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 21, 2019
