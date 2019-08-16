|
Christina S. Chronis
Sheboygan - Christina "Nina" Chronis was born on July 20, 1942 in Kalamata Greece and passed away on August 15, 2019 at the age of 77. In 1959 she immigrated to the United States settling in Chicago where she met Steve Chronis and was united in marriage on September 2, 1962. Christina and her husband owned several restaurants in Chicago before moving to Sheboygan in 1974, where she continued her career at various restaurants in the area. For 35 years she owned and operated the Pita Hut serving authentic Greek food at area county fairs. Christina enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking and was an active member at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church. Most important to her was time spent with family and loved ones.
Christina is survived by her daughters, Helen Chronis and Tess (Matthew Ohm) Chronis; nephew, Andreas (Lynn Koch) Therios; brother-in-law, Harry (Barbara) Chronis and sister-in-law, Kathy Vlahos. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins in the United States and Greece. Christina is preceded in death by her husband, Steve; daughter, Nicole Chronis; sister, Rubini Kantza; parents, Andreas and Anastasia Kantza; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Nick (Helen) Chronis; brother-in-law, Victor Vlahos and nephews, Harry Vlahos and Darren Cox.
Visitation will be held at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, 1425 S. 10th St., Sheboygan, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church in Christina's name are appreciated.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic, especially Dr. Kumar and Kyleen Flores R.N. for their care over the years, and to the Greek Community for their support and prayers.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019