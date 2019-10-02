|
Christine A. Pollari
Random Lake - Christine Pollari, of Port Washington, formerly of Random Lake, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton. She was 66 years old.
Christine was born in Milwaukee on July 18, 1953, daughter of Jerome Lubeck and Gertrude Bousley Lubeck. She grew up in Milwaukee and attended Milwaukee Custer High School. In November of 1983, she married Gordon Pollari. The couple resided in Random Lake for many years. Christine worked as a medical assistant at Woven Hearts Nursing Facility in Plymouth until suffering from a brain aneurysm in 1997. Christine was a member of Open Door Bible Church in Port Washington, and a former member of Christian Life Assembly of God Church in Plymouth and Risen Hope Church in Random Lake. She enjoyed shopping, going to church, watching Packer games, playing bingo, doing puzzles and relaxing with her family.
She is survived by her three daughters: Amy (David) Rose of Oostburg, Michelle (Steven) Genske of Cedar Grove, and Kelly Stolper of Port Washington. She is further survived by five grandchildren: Noah, Aaron, Alivia, Cameron, and Sarah, four siblings: Donna Brown of Menasha, Judith (Michael) Lubeck of Beaverton, OR, James (Kay) Lubeck of Saukville, and Nancy Hug of Milwaukee, her former husband Gordon (Kathy) Pollari of Lecanto, FL, sister-in-law Barb Irwin of Brown Deer, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, step-mother Ella Lubeck, one brother Richard Lubeck and her step-brother Richard Irwin.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 4th, at 6 PM, at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1600 W. Grand Ave., Port Washington. Pastor Sid Lidtke of Open Door Bible Church will preside over the funeral service. A time of gathering will take place at the Funeral Home on Friday, October 4th from 4 PM until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation (https://www.bafound.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/donate/) or Risen Hope Church of Random Lake.
Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
Christine's family wishes to thank the wonderful staff of Aurora Medical Center in Grafton for all of their care and support.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 2, 2019