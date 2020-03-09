|
|
Christine M. Pirrung
Plymouth - Christine M. Pirrung, age 65, of Plymouth, died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her home. She was born in Beaver Dam, WI on December 24, 1954, the daughter of the late Leonard and Marion Flater Neuman.
She attended local schools in the Beaver Dam area and graduated from Beaver Dam High School 1973. Christine was employed at Moraine Park Technical College in Fond du Lac for over 30 years in the business office. Prior to her retirement at MPTC she met the love of her life, Roy Pirrung. They were married within a year and celebrated their vows at St. Peter's Cathedral, The Vatican, on November 27, 2012.
She was a member of St. Peter Claver Parish in Sheboygan and enjoyed attending Sunday Mass and loved to sing at church while holding Roy's hand. Chris was an avid triathlete and later returned to her first passion, running. She was a frequent podium finisher. Christine was a member of the Fond du Lac Running Club and later the Badgerland Striders and Kohler Sports Core. Her running ended when back problems, caused by scoliosis, forced her to stop. Christine turned back to biking and swimming and strengthening exercises. The back pain did not subside, she feared further surgery and made a choice to end her life.
Survivors include her husband, Roy Pirrung; brothers and sisters, Robert (Christine) Neuman, Cheryl Neuman, Terrance Neuman, Royce Neuman, Gary Neuman, Mark (Debbie) Neuman, Laureen (Paul) White and Paula (Steve) Sabatke; a sister-in-law, Marlene Bretzmann and brothers-in-law, Gary Pirrung (and Colleen) and Don (JoAnn) Pirrung. She is further survived by a daughter-in-law, Christine (Ryan) Burg and their children, Katie, Alex and special friend, Martha Hill. She was preceded in death by parents, aunts and uncles.
In accordance to Christine's wishes a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Christine's name and should be directed to the Special Olympics of Wisconsin, 2310 Crossroads Dr., Suite 1000, Madison, WI 53718. www.specialolympicswisconsin.org
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020