Random Lake - Christopher J. Bichler "Chris" passed away at his home on May 3, 2019. He was 53 years old. Chris was born on September 26, 1965 in Port Washington, Wisconsin to Nicholas and MaryAnn (nee Last) Bichler.
Chris graduated as salutatorian from Random Lake High School in 1984. He went on to graduate from Beloit College with his bachelor's degree in 1988 and his master's in education in 1989. He continued his success with education by graduating from UW-Milwaukee with his principalship in 2000. Chris enjoyed a 29-year career in education, 25 years as a teacher beginning in Auburndale, WI before returning to Random Lake. Chris proudly served as the Random Lake High School principal for 4 years before realizing how much he missed the classroom. Chris served 8 years as the athletic director along with his teaching duties. Chris encouraged students to succeed on the athletic fields as well by coaching. Chris' coaching experience included 16 years as head football coach, 14 years as head golf coach, 7 years as head wrestling coach, 1 year as head boys basketball coach, 2 years as an assistant football coach and 1 year as an assistant boys basketball coach. Chris led the Ram football team to 7 conference championships and 1 state runner up, in 1998.
In 1993, Chris and Kathy married in Las Vegas. Away from the classroom, Chris and Kathy enjoyed golf, traveling to play as many beautiful courses during the summer months as they could. When at home, they enjoyed the time spent out on their backyard deck. Chris found a hobby in what he termed as "destroying wood" by building various furniture pieces and frames. He most recently discovered the Food Channel which created a large file of recipes from The Pioneer Woman.
Chris is survived by his loving wife Kathy (nee Giesegh) Bichler, parents Nicholas and Mary Ann Bichler, brother Pat (Ann) Bichler, sister Jody (Tom) Bley, mother-in-law Shirley Toellner, brothers-in-law Tom Giesegh, Greg (Pam) Giesegh, sisters-in-law Mary Gospavic, Peggy (Gary) Mielke and Michelle Jones. Chris is preceded in death by his brother-in-law Howard Jones.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of the Lakes - St. Nicholas Chapel W4274 County Road K Dacada, Wisconsin 53075 on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 6:00 PM. Father Richard Cerpich will preside. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until the time of Mass at 6:00 PM. Chris's family will also receive visitors on Monday May 13, 2019 at Eernisse Funeral Home 1600 West Grand Avenue Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074 from 2:30 - 7:30 PM. Interment will take place at St. Nicholas Cemetery. Chris's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Aurora Cancer Center of Grafton Aurora At Home of Sheboygan County. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.
