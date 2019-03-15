|
|
Cindy Jean Fincham
Manassas - Cindy Jean Fincham, age 57, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister passed away on March 10, 2019 at Novant Prince William Medical Center in Manassas.
Cindy was born on October 28, 1961 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to the late Edward and Carol Simineau Redlich. She graduated from Osbourn Park High School in Manassas. On September 14, 1986, she married John Fincham, who survives. She was currently employed at Tower Hill and previously had been employed at Dollar Tree and Dollar General.
Cindy is best known for her positive and always cheerful attitude. Cindy was a hard worker, often holding down two jobs to help to support her family. Her children, Randy and Danielle were the center of her universe, as was her husband, John. During this past year, as Cindy traveled down the cancer road, she always continued smiling, laughing and loving life. Cindy was eternally grateful for the love and support of her sister/mom Susie throughout her life, but especially during her cancer treatment. There was never any favor that Cindy wasn't willing to do for her family and friends. She looked forward to the times that her grandson, Mikey, was coming to visit. She continuously offered her support and encouraged him to do well in school,
Her favorite pastime was to spend time with her family. Cindy especially enjoyed going to bingo with Danielle, Terrence, Randy, Sandi, Susie and various friends. She also liked playing words with friends and Yahtzee, swimming and power naps. She was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. Her family knew not to call Cindy when Rizzoli and Isles was on TV as it was her all time favorite show. Purple was her favorite color and lilacs were her favorite flower. Her family enjoyed coming over for her homemade meatballs, broccoli casserole, and lasagna.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Chuck Fanslau, Sr. and her sister-in-law, Mildred Fincham.
Cindy is survived by her husband of 32 years, John Fincham, her son, Randy Redlich and his fiancé Sandi Moran; daughter, Danielle Fincham (Terrence Stevens) and her grandson, Michael Allinen. She also leaves behind her siblings, James (Jan) Redlich of WI, Susan Fanslau of VA, Kenneth Redlich of WI, Rita (Donald Jr.) Payne of WI along with in-laws; Pearl Anns, Peggy Fincham, Gail Godfrey, Charles (Debbie) Fincham, Tony Fincham, Harrison (Wanda) Fincham, and Peggy Sixel. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at the Baker-Post Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 10001 Nokesville Road, Manassas, Virginia. A memorial service will take place at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations.
Please sign the guestbook at www.bakerpostfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 15, 2019