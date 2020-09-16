Clara Hoppa
Sheboygan Falls - Clara Hoppa, 87, went to be with her Savior on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
Being born to Conrad and Helen Jakubowski on December 3, 1932, Clara was the middle child of nine. Of the nine children, Clara was one of three that graduated from Berlin High School graduating in 1950. Clara was united in marriage to Raymond Hoppa on December 2, 1950. They made their way to Sheboygan Falls after Ray started working for Kohler Company. Clara worked for Bell Telephone Company, Ripon Good Cookies, Thomas Industries, Spiller Spring and the Tecumseh Products in Sheboygan Falls, where she retired in 1996 as an inspector.
Clara was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. Clara was very talented in sewing, painting, macramé, knitting, crocheting and baking. The cookie jar was always full at the Hoppa house. Clara was an avid bell collector with over 1300 bells.
Clara is survived by all her children: Julianne Dorau of Hingham, Gary (Rose) of Howards Grove, Carol (Dale) Grovogel of Sheboygan, Danny (Donna) of Green Bay, Linda (Scott) Kopetsky of Sheboygan; grandchildren: Gary (Tina) Dorau, Jeffrey (Brenda) Dorau, Katie (Ryan) Weinkoetz, Kellie (Daniel) Carlson, Rebecca (Chad) Walton, Ryan Hoppa, Anthony Hoppa, Amanda Hoppa, Melissa Hoppa, Nicholas (Robin) Schwartz, Alyssa (Ryan) Kinnard, Elizabeth (Joseph) Hellebusch, Samantha Kopetsky, Alexandra (Patrick) Leichtnam; great grandchildren: Sabrina Roehrborn, Austin Greger, Shelby Dorau, Summer Dorau, Sadye Dorau, Sophie Dorau, Timothy Dorau, Jenesis Luedke, Tanner Luedke, Mason Hoppa, Kaedence Weinkoetz, Evan Weinkoetz, Kaylee Carlson, Carter Carlson, Dylan Hoppa, Jameson Hoppa, Madelyn Walton, Gavin Walton, Sophie Hoppa, Hunter Kinnard, Jack Kinnard, Lylah Schwartz, Brock Schwartz, Maxwell Hellebusch, Chloe Hellebusch, Rhys Kasten, Ashlyn Kasten, Blaketon Leichtnam, Isabelle Leichtnam, Genevieve Leichtnam, Bodin Leichtnam; and great- great grandchildren: Ava and Amor. She is further survived by her nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Clara was preceded in death by her husband Raymond, grandsons Mark and Eric, son-in-law Timothy Dorau, parents Conrad and Helen Jakubowski, in-laws John and Alma Hoppa and other family.
A very special thank you to the entire staff at Pine Haven in the Faith Home Unit. All the staff members there showed our mother great care and love.
A funeral service to celebrate Clara's life will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Blessed Trinity Parish at 12:00 pm in Sheboygan Falls with Father Joseph Dominic officiating. A burial will take place at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at Blessed Trinity Parish on Tuesday, from 11:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm.
