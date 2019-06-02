|
Clarence "Bing" Drewry
Plymouth - Clarence Dix "Bing" Drewry, age 92, of Plymouth, WI, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Facility in Sheboygan Falls.
He was born on May 14, 1927 in Marinette, WI, the 4th son of the late Charles Sr. and Carol (Jewett) Drewry. He attended Marinette schools while spending summers at the family homestead on Winooski Road.
Bing dropped out of Marinette High School in his senior year to enlist in the United States Navy, serving on the destroyer escort, U.S.S. Price, during World War II. He graduated from Marinette High School in 1945 and attended Marinette Teachers College.
When the family moved to Winooski he transferred to Sheboygan Teachers College where he earned his teaching certificate. After a year of teaching, he attended the University of Wisconsin - River Falls. A summer job in a chemistry lab sparked a career change and he earned a chemistry degree from Lakeland College.
During the summer of his laboratory job, he met Caroline Clara Riese. The couple married on June 28, 1952 in Sheboygan. The couple resided in Sheboygan before moving to Rhine Center, and in 1967, Bing and Caroline returned to the family homestead on Winooski Rd. She preceded him in death on November 21, 2015.
Bing was a member St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Cascade. He was also a member of the Plymouth Skat Club and the Ambelang-Ebelt-Lau American Legion Post # 386 of Cascade.
Bing worked as a chemist for Plastics Engineering and retired from Kohler Company after 20 years.
He was a noted outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing at the family cabins along the Peshtigo River near Silver Cliff. He was also an expert small farmer renowned for his sweet corn. He very much enjoyed his many friends.
Survivors include: Three sisters; Alice (Ken) Benson of Boise, ID, Caroline (Wilbert) Robertson of Oklahoma City, OK, and Virginia (Dan) Bricco of Miles City, MT; Three sisters-in-law: Ruth and Ellen Drewry of Plymouth and Margaret Drewry of Oconto, WI; Brother-in-law: Elwood (Janet) Riese of Howards Grove; and Special Friend: Stephanie Bartel, who was like a daughter to him.
He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews and great grand nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death his parents, his wife, one infant brother: Montrose; and Brothers: Charles, George, Hugh, and David.
Funeral services will be held at Suchon Funeral Home on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Visitation will take place from 11:00 AM - 12:00 Noon, with Services to follow at 12:00 Noon. Rev. Richard Bidinger, pastor St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Cascade Church, will officiate. Burial will be in the Winooski Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Bing's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to thank all the friends and neighbors who were a special part of Bing's life.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 2, 2019