Clarence (Clare) Frederick BulkowSheboygan - Clarence (Clare) Frederick Bulkow, 76, of Oostburg, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Countryside Manor.A private service will be held for Clare. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1019 N. 7th St., Sheboygan. Masks will be required, and the guidelines of social distancing of 6ft and hand sanitizing when you enter the church will be followed.