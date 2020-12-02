My deepest condolences go out to Mrs Bulkow and their awesome family.

I was a student of Mr Bulkow when I first moved to Sheboygan. He had just started dating Mrs Bulkow...they were just the cutest couple and I imagine their relationship stayed that way over all these years!

I have often retold my favorite Mr Bulkow joke...what did the acorn say when he grew up? Gee I’m a tree! (Geometry)

Such a kind, gentle man...and an incredible teacher of more than just math.

It is with a heavy heart that I have read of his passing and I’m so sorry to hear he had a difficult last few years.

Fond memories always!

May God bless and comfort his family.

Kelly (O'Brien) Brachmann







