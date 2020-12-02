1/1
Clarence Frederick (Clare) Bulkow
Clarence (Clare) Frederick Bulkow

Sheboygan - Clarence (Clare) Frederick Bulkow, 76, of Oostburg, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Countryside Manor.

A private service will be held for Clare. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1019 N. 7th St., Sheboygan. Masks will be required, and the guidelines of social distancing of 6ft and hand sanitizing when you enter the church will be followed.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-457-4455
Memories & Condolences
November 30, 2020
A gentleman and a gentle man. He was both. Prayers for strength and peace for you, Peggy and family.
Per ardua ad astra, Claire.
Deborah Ericsson
November 30, 2020
Mr. Bulkow was my favorite math teacher. He made math fun and I looked forward to his class. After I graduated and I would see him around town he always said hello. It was a true honor to know him. My deepest sympathy to his family. You are in my thoughts and prayers.

Tanya Schwinn
Tanya Schwinn
Student
November 29, 2020
My sympathy to the Bulkow family...I taught with Clare at Urban. He was a wonderful teacher and great role model to the students and teachers. The library staff always enjoyed his visits. You are in my prayers.
Susan Kuck
Coworker
November 29, 2020
My deepest condolences go out to Mrs Bulkow and their awesome family.
I was a student of Mr Bulkow when I first moved to Sheboygan. He had just started dating Mrs Bulkow...they were just the cutest couple and I imagine their relationship stayed that way over all these years!
I have often retold my favorite Mr Bulkow joke...what did the acorn say when he grew up? Gee I’m a tree! (Geometry)
Such a kind, gentle man...and an incredible teacher of more than just math.
It is with a heavy heart that I have read of his passing and I’m so sorry to hear he had a difficult last few years.
Fond memories always!
May God bless and comfort his family.
Kelly (O’Brien) Brachmann


Kelly Brachmann
Friend
November 29, 2020
I remember having a lot of fun with my cousin Clare. I had the privilege of staying at Clare’s and Janie’s house many times growing up. Aunt Elizabeth always made such delicious meals and Uncle Clarence was fun to be around. Clare was always kind and generous to me. He always made me feel comfortable with his friends while I visited. It is Earth’s loss with his passing but Heaven’s gain.
Mary Schmidt
Family
November 28, 2020
Mrs. Bulkow and family. You have our deepest condolences for the loss of your husband, Father and Grandfather. I had the pleasure of knowing both Mr. and Mrs. Bulkow at Urban Jr. High School and watched their start of life together bloom. May your memories of him comfort you at this time. With fond thoughts, Malia Gerk Virant and husband Thomas Virant
Malia Virant
Friend
November 28, 2020
Mr Bulkow was my Math Teacher. He was firm, and no you couldn’t be late for his class, no exceptions, but still a very nice man and great Teacher. I would see him at the grocery store years later, and he still remembered me, and would say hello. May he Rest In Peace. My prayers to his family. Amy Sagal
Amy Sagal
Student
November 28, 2020
Mrs Bulkow, our deepest sympathy goes out to you and your family! I first knew Mr Bulkow who saved me in Algebra after not understanding anything from a previous instructor at North. He helped me for years in math after that! Then years later my husband and I moved into your neighborhood on White Oak. I remember Mr B fondly of riding his cool bike through the neighborhood checking on our landscaping and garage projects. I think we used to call him the Mayor of White Oak...he was an awesome man and I always admired him!! Amy and Scott Wieland
Amy Wieland
Neighbor
November 28, 2020
8:58 you are late Mr Wurtz. He let you have it-he sure knew how to count and subtract. Pragmatic wizard with a great sense of humor. Sheboygan lost a walking legend.

Ryan/Brad-Continue to take it the net and look up after you do. He’s looking down on and counting on u both.

7th St Gang,

Rhett
Rhett Wurtz
Student
November 28, 2020
If you 5 seconds late he let you know. He was the wizard of pragmatism and had a great sense of humor.

Ryan and Brad- please keep your head up and continue to take it to the net. He’s looking down on you and counting on you. Sheboygan lost a legend who always walked before he ran!

7th Street Crew,

Rhett
Rhett Wurtz
Student
November 28, 2020
I'll always think of Clare as a positive, energetic person. Very dedicated to helping students achieve their goals. His love for basketball was always evident, and he couldn't wait for the next game. My deepest respects to Peggy, and the Bulkow family!
Bill Richards
Coworker
November 28, 2020
I was lucky enough to know Clare first as my geometry teacher at Urban and later when he and Peggy were customers at Discovery Tours traveling on our coach tours. As a teacher, he was tops. Made learning geometry fun with his corny jokes. "Why is Ireland the wealthiest country in the world?" Because it's capital is always Dublin (Doubling)." I was thrilled when my kids attended North and Mr. B was still there...and still telling that joke on the first day. He was just a great man to be around. Always a smile. My deepest sympathies to Peggy and his sons, grandchildren and all his family.
David Prigge
Student
November 27, 2020
Peggy and family, My deepest sympathies to all of you! I will never forget our many bus trips with Clare and Peggy . My love and prayers are with you . May God’s arms give you mid comfort and peace ! Sue Zeier
Sue Zeier
Friend
