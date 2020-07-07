Clarice J. Matzdorf
Plymouth - Clarice J. Matzdorf, age 94, Plymouth, passed away on Monday (July 6, 2020) at Songbird Pond Assisted Living Facility in Plymouth.
She was born on February 25, 1926, in the Town of Calumetville, a daughter of the late Arno and Emma Koebel Reinecke.
She attended the Betsy Ross Grade School in the Town of Plymouth and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1943.
She married Elroy Matzdorf on June 12, 1943, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Plymouth. The couple then lived on Greentree Road in the Town of Plymouth. He preceded her in death on July 22, 2001.
Clarice was a lifelong member of St. John, where she joined the ladies aid, evening guild and quilters group for many years. She was also a former member of the Little Acorn Homemakers for 15 years. She worked at Sargento Cheese Company for 30 years, retiring in 1988. She enjoyed gardening, fishing and playing sheepshead but her best times were spent with her family, traveling and going to old time dances with her husband. Since he passed, much time has been spent putting together puzzles and belonging to 3 different card clubs.
Survivors include three sons, Ronald (Diane) Matzdorf of Plymouth, Larry (Kathy) Matzdorf of Sheboygan, Kenneth (Carol) Matzdorf of Elkhart Lake, and a daughter Barbara (James) Herzog of Sheboygan; seven grandchildren, Vicky (Dan) Urban of Mt. Horeb, WI., Julie (Tim) Chisholm of Plymouth, Todd (Tammy) Matzdorf of Plymouth, Wendy (Kurt) Mauk of Plymouth, Traci (Randy) Barthels of Sheboygan, Todd (Tina) Thone of Sheboygan, Kevin (Kim) Matzdorf of Chesterfield, MO., Keith (Shannon) Matzdorf of Cloquet, MN.; 21 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren; one sister, Dorothy Turk of Plymouth, as well as other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Elroy, parents Arno and Emma Koebel Reinecke, sisters: Betty Jung and Arlene Kapellen, brother: Kenneth Reinecke and 5 grandchildren: Terrie and Ricky Matzdorf, Kristine and infant Herzog and Kelly Herzog Thone.
Private services will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Plymouth with Rev. Nathan Meador officiating, and interment will be in the Plymouth Woodlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Clarice's name for St. John Lutheran Church.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
The family would like to send special thanks to Lynn Wilderman, Dr. Barry, the caregivers at Songbird Pond, and Allay Home and Hospice, for the wonderful care and compassion given to Clarice.