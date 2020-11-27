1/1
Clemens "Skip" Arenz Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clemens's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clemens "Skip" Arenz Jr.

Sheboygan - Clemens "Skip" Arenz Jr, age 72, of Sheboygan, WI, passed away at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay on November 23, 2020.

He was born on March 11, 1948 in Sheboygan, WI, at St. Nicholas Hospital, a son of the late Clemens and June (Bolz) Arenz. Clemens attended Kiel High School. Some of his favorite past times were going to the Plymouth Dirt Track to watch his son Travis race, going to car shows with his son Chris, Bowling with a league, doing various crafts, and cheering on The Green Bay Packers.

He is survived by his wife: Susan; four sons: Daniel (Jodi) Arenz, Anthony Arenz, Christopher Arenz, and Travis Arenz; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Further survived by his three brothers: Robert Arenz, David (Paula) Arenz, and Larry (Christine) Arenz of Kiel; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, uncles and cousins.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Services
123 South Street
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 449-5455
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved