Clemens "Skip" Arenz Jr.
Sheboygan - Clemens "Skip" Arenz Jr, age 72, of Sheboygan, WI, passed away at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay on November 23, 2020.
He was born on March 11, 1948 in Sheboygan, WI, at St. Nicholas Hospital, a son of the late Clemens and June (Bolz) Arenz. Clemens attended Kiel High School. Some of his favorite past times were going to the Plymouth Dirt Track to watch his son Travis race, going to car shows with his son Chris, Bowling with a league, doing various crafts, and cheering on The Green Bay Packers.
He is survived by his wife: Susan; four sons: Daniel (Jodi) Arenz, Anthony Arenz, Christopher Arenz, and Travis Arenz; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Further survived by his three brothers: Robert Arenz, David (Paula) Arenz, and Larry (Christine) Arenz of Kiel; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, uncles and cousins.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
