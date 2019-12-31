|
|
Clifford W. Kosy
Sheboygan Falls - Clifford W. Kosy age 94, of Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin died of old age on Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Nicholas Hospital. Clifford was born on July 8, 1925 in Wausau, Wisconsin, the son of Charles and Laura (Frasch) Kosykowski.
He grew up in Wausau, Wisconsin and attended Wausau High School through his sophomore year when the family moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Clifford graduated from Pulaski High School in 1944. He attended the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, graduating in 1948 with a Bachelor of Science degree in art education. In 1952, he received a Master of Science degree in applied art from the University of Wisconsin Madison. Clifford served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954. He did post graduate study at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, the University of Wisconsin Madison, and the New York State School of Ceramics in Alfred, New York.
Clifford taught art at Galva, Illinois from 1948 to 1950, briefly at Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky in 1952, and at Farnsworth Middle School and South High School both in Sheboygan, Wisconsin from 1954 until he retired in 1987. He was a member and past president of the Wisconsin Art Education Association, a member of the National Art Education Association, and a member of the Sheboygan County Retired Teachers Association.
He married Angeline Sarto on December 19, 1969. Angeline was a counselor at Farnsworth Middle School where Clifford taught. Clifford and Angeline owned and operated a gift and pottery shop north of Woodruff, Wisconsin during the summers from 1970 until his wife passed away in early 1997. He enjoyed dancing, ice skating, downhill skiing, gardening, cruise travel, and trying his luck at slot machines. In his later years, he could be seen at his favorite local restaurants chatting with the staff, regulars, and former students.
Clifford was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Angeline, and his brother and sister-in-law Eugene and Agatha (Belke) Kosy. He is survived by his nephew Charles Kosy of Cathedral City, California, and a cousin Beverly Laurent of Weyawega, Wisconsin and her children.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1439 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan, WI. Family and friends may gather at the church on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of Mass at 1:00 p.m. Private burial will take place at Guardian Angel Cemetery in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Clifford's name to the Sheboygan Public Education Foundation (605 N. 8th Street, Suite 214, Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081). The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Dec. 31, 2019