Cole R. Greyn
Sheboygan - Cole Robert Greyn, 25, of Sheboygan, died February 23rd, 2020.
He was born July 20,1994, in Sheboygan,WI, the son of Hugh Greyn & Teresa (Manka)Greyn. Cole and his brother loved to fish together. Cole was a very extroverted and social person which endeared him to many. He loved to spend time with his siblings and they all gathered often. He had a love for children and animals. His family would often joke of Cole being a "cat whisperer". He could light up anyone's day and was very fun and loving to anyone he crossed paths with.
Cole is survived by his parents, Hugh Greyn of Sheboygan, Teresa (Manka) Greyn of Plymouth; his sisters, Alicia Greyn, Amy Greyn and brother Cody Greyn of Sheboygan, and sister Amber Greyn of Plymouth; many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Cole was proceeded in death by all his grandparents and his cousin Eric Greyn.
A gathering to celebrate Cole's life will take place from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue. A private family service will take place immediately following. Everyone is invited to continue to celebrate Cole's life beginning at 5:30 at the Sheboygan Elk's Lodge.
Cole Robert will be greatly missed for his contagious smile, unforgettable laugh and heart for helping others.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name to help with the funeral expenses. Donations by cash or check may be made directly to the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue, Sheboygan, WI 53081 or online at www.olsonfuneralhome.info.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Cole's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020