Services
Olson Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1132 Superior Avenue
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-1481
Resources
More Obituaries for Cole Greyn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cole R. Greyn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cole R. Greyn Obituary
Cole R. Greyn

Sheboygan - Cole Robert Greyn, 25, of Sheboygan, died February 23rd, 2020.

He was born July 20,1994, in Sheboygan,WI, the son of Hugh Greyn & Teresa (Manka)Greyn. Cole and his brother loved to fish together. Cole was a very extroverted and social person which endeared him to many. He loved to spend time with his siblings and they all gathered often. He had a love for children and animals. His family would often joke of Cole being a "cat whisperer". He could light up anyone's day and was very fun and loving to anyone he crossed paths with.

Cole is survived by his parents, Hugh Greyn of Sheboygan, Teresa (Manka) Greyn of Plymouth; his sisters, Alicia Greyn, Amy Greyn and brother Cody Greyn of Sheboygan, and sister Amber Greyn of Plymouth; many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

Cole was proceeded in death by all his grandparents and his cousin Eric Greyn.

A gathering to celebrate Cole's life will take place from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue. A private family service will take place immediately following. Everyone is invited to continue to celebrate Cole's life beginning at 5:30 at the Sheboygan Elk's Lodge.

Cole Robert will be greatly missed for his contagious smile, unforgettable laugh and heart for helping others.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name to help with the funeral expenses. Donations by cash or check may be made directly to the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue, Sheboygan, WI 53081 or online at www.olsonfuneralhome.info.

The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Cole's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Download Now