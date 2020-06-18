Colleen J. Pfeiffer
Colleen J. Pfeiffer

New Holstein - Colleen J. Pfeiffer, age 83, of New Holstein, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at Ascension Calumet Medical Center in Chilton. She was born in Plymouth on June 21, 1936 to the late William and Georgine (Nauth) Pfeiffer. She is survived by her brother Bill. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Georgine Pfeiffer.

There will be no visitation or services due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A burial service will take place at the Kiel Belitz Cemetery, formerly known as Kiel City Cemetery on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 2:00PM

Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.




Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home
815 6th St.
Kiel, WI 53042
920-894-3348
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

