Colleen June Brickner
Plymouth - Colleen June Brickner (nee Chapman), age 91, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on Monday (June 3, 2019) at the Sheboygan Health Services Facility.
She was born on June 2, 1928 in Sheboygan Falls, WI, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Gertrude (Peters) Chapman.
Colleen attended Sheboygan Falls grade schools and graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School in 1946.
She began working at GTE in Plymouth following high school. Taking a short break to raise her family, she went back to work at GTE retiring in 1990.
On November 26, 1949, she married Walter O. Brickner Jr. The couple resided in Plymouth following their marriage. After living in the city, they moved to the country for Walter to try his hand at farming and raised their family there. After retiring, they moved back to the city of Plymouth. Walter preceded her in death on December 26, 2010.
Colleen was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth.
She loved to travel, read, garden, sing and spend time with her cat, Fancy. She taught her children how to fish, daughters how to golf, and was a wonderful cook and baker. She always looked forward to getting together with her childhood friends, GTE co-workers and spending time with her loving family.
Survivors include: Four children: Jeff (Marilyn) Brickner of Cascade, Tim (Judy) Brickner of Merrill, WI, Sharon (Mark) Perry of Warrington, PA, and Nancy Brickner of Plymouth; Two grandchildren: Jeff Brickner Jr. and Brenda (Al) Schilder; Three great-grandchildren: Hunter, Ava and Drake Schilder; and two sisters-in-law: Lois Chapman and Beyrnelle Manthei.
She is also survived by step grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Colleen was preceded in death by: Her husband; Parents; Brother: La Mar Chapman; and Brother-in-law: Don Manthei.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday (June 10, 2019) at 12:30 P.M. at St. John Lutheran Church, 222 N. Stafford St, Plymouth, WI. The Rev. Nathan Meador, Pastor of the Church, will officiate. Burial will be in the Sheboygan Falls Cemetery.
Visitation will take place at CHURCH on Monday (June 10) from 10:30 AM until time of services.
Memorials are suggested in Colleen's name for St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of Sheboygan Health Services Care Center for the excellent care given to Colleen.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 6, 2019