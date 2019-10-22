|
Connie Ann Dickert
Sheboygan - Connie Ann Dickert, 70, of Sheboygan, passed away Monday evening, October 21, 2019 at Meadow View Manor where she had been residing.
Born January 23, 1949 in the Bay Settlement area of Green Bay, Connie was a daughter of the late Clifford and Mae Schrickel Laundrie. She attended Holy Cross School in Bay Settlement and graduated from Green Bay Preble High School. She continued her education at the Holy Family School of Nursing. On January 16, 1971, she was united in marriage to Robert Dickert at Holy Cross Church in Bay Settlement.
Connie was a nurse in the nursery unit at Holy Family Memorial Hospital for over 20 years. Following her retirement, she continued to work for Parklawn and Rivers Bend in Manitowoc and St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. She also served as a teacher's aid at Stangel Elementary School in Manitowoc. She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Grand Avenue site where she served on the Junior Catholic League and sang in the funeral choir. She was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Post 659 Manitowoc. She was an avid Packer, Brewers, Badgers and Bucks fan. She also enjoyed ceramics, watching her TV shows and collecting Precious Moments figurines. As a child, she loved spending time with her horse, Daisey Mae.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Bob, Sheboygan; her children, Ann (Todd Abuchan) Komorosky, Mesa, AZ, Allen (Robyn Camplejohn) Dickert, Sheboygan, and Teresa (Peter Coffin) Dickert, Milwaukee; her grandchildren, Cassie Komorosky and Marissa Abuchan, both of Mesa, AZ, Tucker Rowan, Nashville, TN, and Malley Rowan, Sheboygan; her great grandson, Finn Rowan, Sheboygan; her sisters, Diann (Don) Thomashek, DePere, and Kristine (Chuck) Collar, Ledgeview; her brother-in-law, Don (Kathy) Dickert, Suamico; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Besides her parents, Clifford and Mae Rose Laundrie, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, James and John Laundrie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish, Grand Avenue site, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. Fr. Bill Evans will celebrate the Mass. Family and friends are welcome at the church on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Entombment will take place in Calvary Chapel Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in her name.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Meadow View Manor or all of their loving care and support.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Connie's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019