Constance M. Bauer Obituary
Plymouth

- Constance Marie "Connie" Bauer, age 86, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on Sunday (February 16, 2020) at Songbird Pond in Plymouth, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Sheboygan on September 26, 1933, a daughter of the late Oscar and Ida (Brockman) Berger. Connie graduated from Sheboygan Central High School.

On September 17, 1955, she married Joseph Peter Bauer. The couple resided in Sheboygan Falls. In 1977, they moved to Plymouth and together they owned and operated Cozy Bar for over 25 years. They were active members in the Tavern League of Wisconsin. Joe preceded her in death on March 16, 1992.

She enjoyed watching Wisconsin sports teams, PGA golf, and was an avid Packer and Brewer fan. She loved spending time doing crosswords, gambling, listening to Neil Diamond, dancing, and being with her loving family and friends.

Survivors include: Three daughters: Gail (Tim) Robb of Sheboygan Falls, Cindy Anderson of Franklin, and Lynn (Neil) MacKenzie of Lake Villa, IL; Five grandchildren: Krystal (David) Goodman of Plymouth, Troy (Jamie) Robb of Sheboygan Falls, Heather (Erik) Schaefer of Round Lake Beach, IL, Jim (Amber) Anderson of Franklin, and Scott Ellis of Lake Villa, IL; Three great grandchildren: Riley Robb, Colin Robb, and Ethan Goodman.

She is also survived by: Five siblings: Roger (Nancy) Berger of Redondo Beach, CA, Donald (Betty) Berger of West Hartford, CT, Robert Berger of Nashville, TN, James Berger of Sheboygan, and Sharon Delo of Sheboygan; Two sisters-in-law: Fern Berger of Sheboygan, and Joan Berger of Kenosha; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Connie was preceded in death by: Her parents, husband, an infant daughter, brothers: Richard and Bruce Berger, three brothers-in-law: Arno Delo, Bill Bauer, and Merlin Bauer, and sister-in-law: Jane Maxey.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday (February 22, 2020) at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Visitation will take place from 1:00-3:00 P.M. with a service to follow at 3:00 P.M. Connie's nephew, Pastor Steve Berger will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Plymouth Woodlawn Cemetery.

A memorial fund is being established in Connie's name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.

The family would like to send special thanks to staff at Songbird Pond and Allay Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion given to Connie.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
