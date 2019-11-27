Services
Constance M. Kohn

Constance M. Kohn Obituary
Constance M. Kohn

Plymouth - Constance M. Kohn, age 81, of Plymouth passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Sheboygan on August 4, 1938, to the late Clayton and Mildred (Gruenwald) Larson. She was an avid bowler, enjoyed crocheting, and watching the Packers.

Constance is survived by a son, Kenneth Michael Kohn; two grandsons; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Thomas; nieces, nephews, friends and family further survive.

Along with her parents, Constance was preceded in death by her siblings, Gerald and Judith.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please contact Mike for details.

A memorial fund has been established in Constance's name.

The family would like to thank the staff at Rocky Knoll and the doctors at Aurora Medical Center for the compassion shown to Constance.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019
