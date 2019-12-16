|
|
Constance R. Boeger
Baraboo - Constance R. Boeger, age 80, formally of New Auburn, WI, passed away peacefully, while under hospice care, at her home in Baraboo on Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was born on May 12, 1939 in Two Rivers, Wisconsin to Horace and Johana "Jenny" (Payette) Schaden. Connie married Donald Boeger on June 25, 1960 in Two Rivers and together they raised 3 children. Along with taking care of her family, Connie worked as a group home caregiver for many years. She was a member of the St. Jude's Alter Society in New Auburn and in her free time enjoyed traveling, camping and spending time with her family, friends and dogs.
She is survived by her husband: Don of Baraboo; sons: William (Sherry) of Poynette, WI, Robert (Tammy) of Stratford WI; daughter: Julie (Alan) Morris of Baraboo WI; brother: Nicholas Schaden (Jean) of Whitelaw WI; sisters: JoAnn (Edward) Huberty of Sheboygan WI, Cynthia (Jerome) Puta of Mishicot WI; 7 grandchildren and 2 of great-grandchildren; numerous nieces nephews other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents: Horace and Jenny Schaden, in-laws: Arno and Helen Boeger; brother: Sheldon Schaden; daughter in-law: Christine Boeger
A Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, December 19th at 1:00 PM at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Bloomer with a visitation one hour prior to the service at church. A lunch will follow the service. Private Burial will be in the Springbrook Cemetery at a later date. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019